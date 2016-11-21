Tordoff quits the BTCC to pursue ‘new challenges’ in motorsport

AFTER missing out on lifting the British Touring Car Championship by just two points this year, Rawdon’s Sam Tordoff has announced he is to quit the series to pursue “new challenges” within motorsport.

During his time in the BTCC, Tordoff claimed the ‘top rookie’ title in his maiden season, won the constructors’ championship twice with MG and BMW, as well as claiming the teams’ championship for Team JCT600 with GardX.

But he will be ultimately remembered for last month’s dramatic title showdown with Honda’s Gordon Shedden when he was pipped to the drivers’ championship title in the final race of the season at Brands Hatch.

Tordoff said: “I’ve won races in all the championships I’ve raced in and have driven for some great teams such as Total Control Racing, Team Parker Racing and latterly with West Surrey Racing and BMW who are, without doubt, the best team in the BTCC paddock and I leave with great memories and a heavy heart.”

“However, my success on the track this year has presented me with new opportunities that are too good to miss. I am now really looking forward to the new challenges that lie ahead with some exciting plans in place and I should be able to reveal the first of these in the coming weeks.”

He added: “In the meantime, I will continue to love and watch the BTCC and let me be the first to say, I will always leave the door ajar for a return in the future.”