A homecoming like no other for Leeds’ golden girl Kadeena Cox

WHEN she left Leeds for the Rio Paralympics, Kadeena Cox was a largely unheralded competitor who harboured dreams of winning gold medals in two separate sports.

Now she is the new poster girl of Team GB after exceeding her own expectations – and winning the hearts of the nation – thanks to her prowess, personality and fearless will to win.

Kadeena Cox is greeted by family as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport

It’s why words cannot do justice to her emotional reunion with relatives at Heathrow Airport today. They knew the heartbreak Kadeena suffered when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – and they also knew that this would probably be the 25-year-old’s best chance of making her mark on the world.

As she touched down, the Queen described the achievements of Britain’s Paralympic athletes as a “magnificent performance” in a message sent to the sportsmen and women.

The Rio Games saw ParalympicsGB win 64 golds, the most by a British team since 1988, and a total of 147 medals.

The Queen said in her message: “As the 2016 Paralympic Games draw to a close, I offer my warmest congratulations to the athletes of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and indeed to the athletes of all Commonwealth countries, for their many successes in Rio de Janeiro.

“The magnificent performance of ParalympicsGB this year reflects the talent and commitment of the athletes and their support teams.

“I send my good wishes to all those who have contributed to the success of these memorable Games.”

Britain confirmed its place as a sporting powerhouse by coming second in both the Olympic and Paralympic medal tables.

Among Britain’s other Paralympic champions of Rio 2016 are Dame Sarah Storey, Jonnie Peacock, Lee Pearson and Will Bayley.

The team will join Britain’s Olympic athletes for a parade in Manchester on October 17 to celebrate their success at the Rio 2016 Games.

It will be followed by a grand celebration in London the following day.