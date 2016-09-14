Paralympics: Yorkshire duo help GB surpass London’s golden figures

Great Britain surpassed their London 2012 haul of gold medals as Dame Sarah Storey won her 13th Paralympic title and Leeds’s Kadeena Cox her second, in a second sport, in Rio on Wednesday.

ParalympicsGB ended Tuesday’s sixth day of competition with 34 gold medals, equalling the haul from the 11 days of competition four years ago in London - and Storey delivered the 35th.

Leeds's Kadeena Cox (left) reacts after winning the Women's 400m - T38 Final at the Olympic Stadium.

The 38-year-old became Britain’s most successful female Paralympian when her 12th gold in the C5 individual pursuit saw her overtake wheelchair racer Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson’s haul of 11 gold medals.

And Storey added her 13th with a dominant win in the 20 kilometres road time trial at Pontal.

Cox became the first Briton to win medals in two sports at the same Paralympics since 1988 when she won the C4/C5 500 metres time trial in the velodrome.

And now the 25-year-old from Leeds has gold medals from two sports at the same Games - the first Briton to do so in 32 years.

Cox, who was third in the T38 100m, won over 400m at the Olympic Stadium.

“I just ran my heart out,” said Cox, who is new to the one-lap event.

“I’m scared of 400m, I went out there thinking, ‘I don’t want to do this, I don’t want to do this’.

“I know I’m getting stronger and better at them so hopefully that can be my thing.”

She clocked a world record of 1:00.71, beating the mark set by Russia’s Margarita Goncharova in winning the European title in Italy in June. Russia is banned from the Rio Paralympics for state-sponsored doping.

Cox was reclassified in both cycling and athletics earlier this year, but could claim another medal in Thursday’s T35-T38 4x100m relay.

She is also entered into Saturday’s C4/C5 road race with Storey, but that is to fulfil entry requirements in cycling. Cox has never ridden a road race before.

“It’s a dream come true - I came out here to win a certain amount of medals and that changed,” Cox added.

“Now I feel like I’m going back to my initial aim, so to be here getting medals, every one is a bonus. I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Storey’s only defeat in the last two Paralympics came when Cox won her first gold on Saturday.

Storey’s gold was the first of Wednesday and there was another at Pontal as Halifax’s Karen Darke won the H1-2-3 road time-trial, upgrading the silver she won four years ago in London.

The 45-year-old, who fell off a cliff while climbing aged 21, overcame a slipped chain to triumph.

“I’ve been so close on so many occasions, but this time I did it,” said Darke, who is known for undertaking adventure expeditions like cycling from Tibet to Nepal.

“The Paralympic gold medal is the top of the arrow.”

Equestrian could be lucrative ground for Britain and Sophie Wells claimed gold.

Wells, on her horse Valerius, won the grade IV individual championship test.

The 26-year-old, who took team gold in London plus two silvers, posted a score of 74.857.

“I’ve been crying a lot, it feels pretty good,” she said.

“To be Paralympic champion is amazing. My aim was individual gold in London and that got away from me.

“When you’ve not got something, you want it even more and work so hard for it.

“He was brilliant. He’s such a talented horse, he knew what he had to do and I’m really proud of him.

“It’s a massive journey - it isn’t just four years, it isn’t just this week, it’s years and years of work.

“You have your hard times but these times make up for it.

“I didn’t really realise until this morning that it was our first medal-winning opportunity (in equestrian) so to go out and do that, it’s just amazing.”

Earlier Maria Lyle took bronze in the T35 100m, as Britain’s total medal haul climbed to 80.

Britain won 120 medals at London 2012 and the aim is to surpass that figure here.

Colin Lynch claimed Ireland’s fourth medal of the Paralympics, with silver in the men’s C2 road time-trial.

He said: “This is something I have worked at for four years and it’s an absolute dream, to achieve the one thing I didn’t have in the closet, a Paralympic medal.”