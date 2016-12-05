Tokyo Target: 2020 Olympic gold fixed in Max Litchfield’s sights

IN an Olympic Games, fourth place is generally considered the worst place to finish.

First loser. Medals within touching distance but agonisingly out of reach. Close, but no cigar.

For Pontefract swimmer Max Litchfield, fourth place in the 400m individual medley final in Rio earlier this year, represented no such anguish.

For him, it was a personal triumph, a huge leap forward.

“I was very happy with fourth. Going into Rio it was a case of trying to reach the final, and then trying to nick a medal,” said the 21-year-old City of Sheffield swimmer. “Obviously that didn’t happen, but to record two personal best times in one day, in my first Games, is something I’m very proud of.”

Merely being selected for the Olympics was a validation of the hard work he had put in over the years, firstly at Doncaster Dartes, and then at Ponds Forge.

His progress in recent years had accelerated quickly, the combination of a relaxed team ethos in the British squad and a reduction in the number of swimmers the nation took to major meets, serving him well.

Litchfield had finished 12th in the 400m IM at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow two years earlier, in a weaker field, but the hunger that gave him for the top events saw him redouble his efforts and a first British title in the same event just months before Rio gave him the belief.

“I went into the final in Rio thinking I have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” he said.

“You can always say what if, whether you’re first or last. But once you start doing that you can get into a negative mindset. For me, I like to look at the positives. I’ve made big strides forward the last few years.”

The challenge now is to use Rio as a platform, with the first step on the road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics coming in Windsor, Canada, this week at the World Short-Course Championships.

Litchfield is part of a 16-strong GB squad, predominantly made up of younger swimmers.

Georgia Coates, the 17-year-old from the City of Leeds is in the team, with the same goal as Litchfield having made her Olympic debut in the summer. Wiser heads include Olympic medallists Stephen Milne and Dan Wallace.

Litchfield added: “We’ve already started thinking about Tokyo. I’ll go through a timeline with my coach (Russ Barber) of three or four big steps on the way to the next Olympics.”