White Rose will continue to be in full bloom in the year ahead

THE year 2016 was another memorable one for Yorkshire.
Yorkshire would have finished 17th in the final medal table at the Rio 2016 Olympics while Alistair Brownlee, Danny Willett, Nicola Adams, Kadeena Cox and Jamie Vardy gave the county four of the 16 finalists hoping to land this month’s BBC ‘Sports Personality Of The Year Award’. But who is likely to burst on to the stage and shine in 2017 – a year featuring a World Athletics Championships in London and ending with the Ashes series in Australia? Lee Sobot picks out 20 Yorkshire stars whom we could hear big thing about next year.