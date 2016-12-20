On target: Adrian Lewis next on horizon for Bradford’s Joe Cullen

BRADFORD marksman Joe Cullen is preparing to face a two-time world champion after breaking his Alexandra Palace duck.

Cullen, known as Rockstar, will face Adrian Lewis in the second round of the PDC William Hill World Darts Championship on Friday night after coming from behind to beat Australian prospect Corey Cadby three sets to one in his opening match.

It is the first time Cullen has reached the second round, at the seventh attempt.

“I’m looking forward to playing Adrian,” Cullen said.

“He’s a great player and a great guy, but if play my game I can cause him trouble.”

Cullen was given a stern test by Cadby, a qualifier who won all six legs in his preliminary round match against China’s Qiang Sun with a record average for that stage of the competition of 102.

Cadby won the opening set, but Cullen averaged more than 100 to take the next three against the PDC Unicorn World Youth champion..

“Corey played really well,” admitted Cullen, who has enjoyed the best year of his career in 2016 to break into the world’s top 32.

“I’m just happy to get over the line. The hoodoo is over now and I feel really confident.”

Yorkshire’s other representative in the tournament, Huddersfield-based James Wilson, will face 13th seed Kim Huybrechts in the final match of the opening round on Thursday evening.