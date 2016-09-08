Part-time Sinfield out to make mark in new role

MAKING a difference is Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield’s main objective in his new role with the RFL.

The record-breaking former Leeds and England captain has started work as the governing body’s first rugby director.

Sinfield will spend one day a week based out of the RFL’s Red Hall headquarters in Leeds, working on the performance side of the game.

The rest of his time will be devoted to the business aspect of the code, at Super League’s Manchester nerve centre.

The 35-year-old had been out of rugby league since stepping down from Rhinos following last year’s treble-clinching Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors.

He had a season in rugby union, with Leeds’ sister club Yorkshire Carnegie, but hung up his boots at the end of their Championship campaign four months ago.

Sinfield said the broad remit of his new role was one of its big selling points.

“It is only two days a week,” he confirmed. “It is part-time and it is a great starting point for me because I am probably not ready for a full-time job. I am still trying to transition myself out of the playing side, but, hopefully, it will turn into a full-time role if everybody’s happy.”

Keighley are to part company with head coach Paul March following their failure to win promotion to the Kingstone Press Championship.

A 26-18 defeat at Barrow last Sunday condemned the Cougars to a seventh-place finish in League 1 in a season described by chairman Gary Fawcett as the “worst for well over a decade”.

“Clearly there will have to be a genuine transformation of the squad and a new head coach will be appointed within the next two weeks,” Fawcett said. “We will look to be a top-five team next year as is expected of the Keighley Cougars, as a minimum.”

England international Jack Reed has announced his retirement due to persistent shoulder trouble at the age of 28.

The Brisbane Broncos centre, who was born in Silsden, West Yorkshire, has undergone a series of shoulder operations which prevented him adding to the four England caps he won in 2011.