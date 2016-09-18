Robins versus Giants was ‘written in the stars’

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

HULL KR head coach James Webster says it was “written in the stars” that his side would face Huddersfield Giants in a winner-takes-all battle for the third and final automatic Super League place in 2017.

After Rovers scrapped their way to a 32-24 win at Championship Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield stunned Leeds Rhinos, they now know Saturday’s game at KC Lightstream Stadium is critical in their battle to avoid relegation.

Featherstone Rovers' Josh Walters, scoring a try.

Whoever fails between the Super League rivals must play in the Million Pound Game the following week where the loser is instantly relegated.

Webster said: “I’m looking forward to it. It was always written in thestars this was going to happen; three or four weeks ago it looked like we were aligning ourselves.

“Huddersfield are a good team. We’ve played each other twice and it’s one each.

“They’ll be confident after beating Leeds but, in saying that, we’ve got a lot of improvement in us and we’re going to work hard this week.”

The Robins were poor for large parts at Post Office Road but Webster said: “It’s a real good prep’ for next Saturday.

“Featherstone were outstanding and came with a game-plan they executed really well.

“We weren’t good enough with the ball that first period. Our right edge came up with a lot of errors and there was about 10 scrums in the first 10 minutes which was right up their street try and slowed the game down.”

Featherstone remain bottom having lost all six Qualifiers games.

But coach Jon Sharp said: “Overall it was probably our best performance we’ve had in the Middle Eights by a garden mile.

“I saw an attitude, a belief and execution of a plan that caused the opposition lots of problems.”