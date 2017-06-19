Search

Sheffield have no answer to rampant Batley

Batley Bulldogs were pretty much unstoppable in their Championship encounter with visiting Sheffield Eagles.

Winger Wayne Reittie led the way with four of the team’s 11 tries in a comprehensive 70-12 triumph.

And half-back Pat Walker played his part in keeping the scoreboard ticking over with a couple of tries and no fewer than 13 conversions.

Half-back partner Dominic Brambani also bagged a couple of tries, as did inter-change Joel Farrell.

Dave Scott completed the list of try scorers for the Bulldogs, who effectively had the game won by half-time, by which time they were leading 38-0.

Perry Whiteley and Remy Marginet replied with second-half tries for Sheffield, Jack Owens adding two goals.

