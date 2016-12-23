Agony over Bradford Bulls future lasts through Christmas for staff, fans and players

THE AGONY is set to continue over Christmas for beleaguered Bradford Bulls.

Despite hopes the club’s future would be resolved yesterday, a takeover of the former Super League and World Club champions has yet to be completed.

Marc Green placed Bradford Bulls into administration on November 14 this year. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Anxious players, coaches and staff will spend the festive period still not knowing if the club is to continue under new ownership or face liquidation.

The Yorkshire Post understands the consortium hoping to take over the Odsal outfit, which was placed in administration for the third time last month, submitted an official offer to the administrator just before noon yesterday.

The governing body are believed to be “happy” with the bid, clearing one major hurdle to a successful takeover, but the administrator is still finalising the details and has not confirmed if the offer will be accepted.

The continued uncertainty is a blow for staff who were warned this week to prepare for possible redundancy.

If a sale is not agreed, the club - four-time Super League winners and world club champions just a decade ago – is likely to be liquidated before the start of the new season in February. A club source described staff as “upset” at the continuing delay.

Administrator Gary Pettit had been due to confirm last Monday whether the bid from the only remaining interested party had been accepted, but that deadline was extended throughout the week.

Chairman Marc Green placed Bulls in administration on November 14 in the face of a winding up petition brought by HM Revenue and Customs over unpaid taxes. The RFL later withdrew the club’s membership, though Bulls remain on the 2017 Championship fixture list.

If the club survive they are likely to face a deduction of up to 12 points, leaving coach Rohan Smith and his players facing a struggle to qualify for the top-four and a possible return to Super League.