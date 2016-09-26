Bradford 36 Dewsbury Rams 22: Mellor leads Bradford to Shield final

Bradford Bulls and Sheffield Eagles will contest the final of the Kingstone Press Championship Shield at Odsal on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulls booked their place with a 36-22 semi-final win over Dewsbury while the Eagles bounced back from a humiliating 80-0 thrashing by Bradford to pull off a shock 46-32 win at Halifax.

Alex Mellor scored two tries and created one for Kieren Moss while Dane Chisholm, Kris Welham, Danny Williams and Ethan Ryan also touched down and Lewis Charnock kicked four goals for Bradford, who led 20-4 at the break.

Andy Kain, Jason Crookes, Josh Guzdek and Toby Adamson were Dewsbury’s tryscorers and Shane Grady kicked three goals to complete the scoring for Glenn Morrison’s team.

Bradford Bulls: Moss, Williams, Mellor, Welham, Ryan, Chisholm, Charnock, Sidlow, O’Brien, Kavanagh, Pitts, Addy, Ferguson. Substitutes: Olbison, Clark, Oakes, Kirk.

Dewsbury Rams: Guzdek, Morton, Sykes, Grady, Crookes, Speakman, Kain, Groat, Hemingway, T. Adamson, Spicer, Trout, L. Adamson. Substitutes: Brown, Tonks, Conroy, Teanby.

Referee: S Mikalauskas (RFL).

Wales international Ben Evans is to leave Super League side Warrington Wolves at the end of the current season, the club have announced.

The 23-year-old prop has made 22 appearances since joining the club from school alongside twin brother Rhys but has spent much of the last two seasons playing on loan with Bradford Bulls and Leigh Centurions after being hit by injury.

Newly-promoted Leigh Centurions have shown their intent in readiness for Super League by signing former Australia second-row Glenn Stewart on a two year deal following his release from Catalans Dragons.