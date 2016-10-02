Bradford Bulls 27 Sheffield Eagles 16: Overdue silverware for Bulls after downing Eagles

Two late tries by Kris Welham halted Sheffield Eagles’ fightback as Bradford Bulls ended their disappointing season with a 27-16 victory in the Championship Shield final at Odsal.

Bradford raced into an early 18-0 lead through a brace of tries by Adam O’Brien - the first after just 22 seconds - and a touchdown from captain Adrian Purtell in his final Bulls appearance.

Lewis Charnock converted all three, but Sheffield rallied to cut the gap to just two points.

Menzie Yere and Rob Worrincy crossed before the break, Cory Aston converting both and adding two penalties in the second half.

But Welham stepped through the defence with 10 minutes to go, Dane Chisholm landed a well-taken drop goal and the centre’s second touchdown completed the scoring with four minutes left.

The Shield - for teams finishing from fifth to 12th in the Championship - was Bradford’s first silverware since the World Club Challenge in 2006.