Bradford Bulls remain hopeful of salvation as talks continue

TALKS aimed at saving Bradford Bulls are continuing after one bid to buy the cash-strapped Championship club was rejected by the administrator.

Bulls – four-time Super League winners and World Club champions 10 years ago – have been in administration since last month.

A consortium, led by former New Zealand Rugby League chairman Andrew Chalmers, submitted a formal offer before Christmas.

The Rugby Football League indicated they were happy with the bid, but it is understood to have been turned down by the administrator on Thursday.

However, a source close to the discussions confirmed the governing body remain in talks with administrator Gary Pettit and another potential bidder in an attempt to save the club.

That has given hope to players, coaches and staff, whose wages are due to be paid on Friday and who are facing the prospect of redundancy if a buyer is not found.

Bradford were relegated in 2014, missed promotion the following year after defeat in the million pound match and finished fifth in the Championship last season.

They remain on the 2017 fixture list, despite having their membership withdrawn by the RFL. But they face a points deduction if they do begin the new campaign.