Bradford Bulls takeover talks drag over into 2017

BRADFORD BULLS will start 2017 with their future still shrouded in uncertainty but with a “positive conclusion” apparently in the pipeline.

One offer to buy the financially-stricken Championship club was rejected by the administrator on Thursday but it was hoped a deal would be completed with another potential bidder yesterday.

However, yet again, despite another day of talks with both parties and the RFL, who own the lease to the club’s Odsal ground, there was still no resolution.

Furthermore, Bradford players and staff had no update on developments either while it is believed their wages were not paid yesterday.

However, with irate fans taking to social media to vent their fury at a lack of communication, the administrators finally put out a statement approaching 8pm last night.

In it, Gary Pettit said negotiations with another consortium had progressed to an “advanced level” and he added “I trust that our talks will come to a positive conclusion very early next week.”

Frustrated Bradford players, staff and fans alike will, understandably, not believe that until it actually occurs but there is a belief from those at the heart of the deal-making that the three-time World Club champions will be saved.

Indeed, with that in mind, the RFL board has prepared itself to meet on Tuesday in order to give an instant decision on what points deduction – if any – will be handed to the Bulls once the deal is completed.

Pettit, meanwhile, said media speculation about the identity of the consortium members was “very unhelpful at this stage” and asked for anyone with the “genuine interests of the Bradford Bulls at heart” to refrain from such speculation.