Championship round-up: Glover helps Dewsbury Rams pull away from Bradford Bulls

Centre James Glover scored two tries and kicked five goals as second-bottom Dewsbury Rams stretched the gap between themselves and cellar dwelling Bradford Bulls to eight points with yesterday’s 38-12 victory at Owl Lane.

Glover’s wing partner, Shaun Squires, also crossed the opposition try line twice, while Sam Day, Lucas Walshaw and Macauley Hallett completed the seven-try triumph.

Winger Iliess Macani and centre James Bentley touched down for the Bulls, with full-back Oscar Thomas adding the points from a couple of conversions.

Dewsbury’s Heavy Woollen rivals, Batley Bulldogs, gave second-top Toulouse a good run for their money before eventually being edged out 28-20 by the visitors.

Wingers Wayne Reittie (2) and Shaun Ainscough scored the tries for the Bulldogs, with scrum-half Dominic Brambani (3) and substitute Alex Rowe tagging on conversion points.

Try scorers for Toulouse were Stan Robin, who also landed two goals, Paul Marcon, Anthony Marion, Constantine Mika and Kane Bentley.

Full-back Mark Kheirallah also put a couple of conversions between the French side’s uprights.

Garry Lo grabbed five tries in a stunning display as Sheffield Eagles beat Rochdale Hornets 38-14.

The Eagles were 8-6 in front at half-time, but ran away with the points after the break.

Winger Lo was centre stage, with tries from Menzie Yere, Jack Owens and Elliot Minchella, Simon Brown kicking three goals.

Victory sees the Eagles close thegap on the top four to seven points.