Geoff Toovey is relieved to finally start work at Bradford Bulls after visa delay

AT TIMES during his tiresome five-month wait for a visa, Geoff Toovey admits he did wonder what he had got himself into at Bradford Bulls – but maintains he would never have walked away.

The fallen Super League giants announced the revered Australian as their head coach in January, not long after Kiwis Graham Lowe and Andrew Chalmers started up a new club following the previous one’s liquidation.

Geoff Toovey.

Understandably, Bradford fans – for so long mired with bad news given their countless financial problems over the last decade – were cheered by the arrival of such a high-profile name.

However, it soon emerged there was a problem; the new club needed to apply for a Border Licence before Toovey’s visa could be processed and the issue was only finally resolved earlier this week. He was confirmed in his role on Wednesday.

It was an early birthday present for the former Kangaroo international who turns 48 on Saturday and, at last, will be able to officially coach the side at Rochdale Hornets on Sunday.

He has, apparently, been in the background “observing” while Under-19s coach Leigh Beattie was named as interim chief.

Asked if ever did contemplate walking away, Toovey said: “I did question what was going on for a little while but I understand each country has its procedures and you have to follow them so I was assured it would happen.

“It just took its time. With all the things that have been happening in Great Britain over the last few years I suppose I wasn’t (surprised).

“There is a lot of political change – not instability I suppose but with Brexit and what not so it was always going to be difficult. I’m pleased it’s over.

“I understand there was a process to follow and accept that.

“Now I think it’s worked out well for us.”

There was rumours that he may take up offers elsewhere, Catalans Dragons have parted company with Laurent Frayssinous recently.

Did he receive any offers in the meantime?

“Did I ever!” said Toovey, who captained Manly to the ARL title in 2006 during 286 games with the Sydney club.

“Look, I promised Graham Lowe and Andrew Chalmers I’d be here this year particularly and I’m a man of my word so I’m here.

“I’m just trying to do the best for Bradford, the fans and the sponsors and get those players firstly out of negative territory which will be nice – I think once we do that confidence will be high and hopefully we’ll get on a roll.”

The price to pay for Bradford going into liquidation, of course, was a 12-point penalty deduction to start this season and, with only five wins so far, they still remain bottom on minus two. Two clubs are relegated at the end of the campaign – the bottom eight split to play the Championship Shield in six rounds’ time – and so, essentially, there are 13 games remaining for the Bulls to turn things around.

They are 10 points adrift of Swinton Lions, though, in the relative sanctuary of 10th place.

“It is a large challenge but not insurmountable and it’s exciting – and I I think we can do it.”

Bradford’s hopes of recovery have been hit already, however, after influential stand-off Dane Chisholm revealed on Twitter he must undergo a knee reconstruction on Monday.

The former Hull KR star had only played one game since re-signing from Sheffield Eagles following a month-long wrangle between the Championship clubs.

Bradford announced his signing on April 13 but Sheffield challenged it and it was not until five weeks later the France international’s move was completed, Bulls eventually agreeing to pay a fee.

Chisholm - who scored nine tries in 11 games for Bradford last season - was duly named captain and made his second ‘debut’ against Hull KR at the Summer Bash in Blackpool, grabbing a brilliant solo try and orchestrating play in the narrow 20-19 defeat against the leaders.

However, he was injured in the game, too, and, almost three weeks later, has confirmed he is now set for surgery that will rule him out for the rest of the season.

Furthermore, veteran stand-off Leon Pryce announced his retirement shortly after Chisholm’s return.