Sammut helps to end Bulls’ unbeaten run

Workington inflicted Bradford’s first defeat of the Championship Shield, 30-26, thanks to a hat-trick from former Bulls star Jarrod Sammut.

Town’s relegation was confirmed after a 62-0 mauling by Sheffield Eagles last weekend, but they bounced back for a win to fill them with hope ahead of next season.

Sammut was the architect against his former club with 22 points while Marc Shackle and Theerapol Ritson both dived over.

Bradford’s tries were scored by Mitch Clark, Ethan Ryan, Ross Oakes, Kieran Moss and Dale Ferguson while Joe Keyes kicked six points.

Dewsbury Rams ran in six tries in a 38-22 win at Sheffield Eagles.

Tom Hemingway touched down, in a match haul of 12 points, with Scott hale, Etuate Uaisele, Toby Adamson, Aaron Brown and Lucas Walshaw also going over.

Ryan Millar crossed twice for the Eagles along with Menzie Yere and Cory Aston, who scored 10 points.

Oldham ensured they would remain in the Kingstone Press Championship next season after edging their relegation clash with Whitehaven 20-18.

Whitehaven arrived at Bower Fold knowing anything but victory would send them down and, while they launched a late fightback, they will join fellow Cumbrians Workington in League 1 next season.

The visitors had led through Ugo Perez’s unconverted score after three minutes, but Oldham got the next three tries to open up a 20-6 lead that proved too much.

Lewis Palfrey converted tries from Phil Joy, Liam Thompson and Adam Clay, as well as kicking over a penalty.

Whitehaven charged back, though, with converted tries from Liam Carberry and James Newton bringing them to within two points, but Oldham held firm.