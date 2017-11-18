Teenager Burgess made it look like men against boys, recalls Gene

Have your say

STANLEY GENE recalls how England star Sam Burgess was already a colossal giant at the age of just 17.

The Papuan legend played alongside a teenage Burgess after joining Bradford Bulls at the end of 2005.

“He was a young kid then playing in the Under 18s first but making it look like men versus boys,” said Gene, with South Sydney’s Burgess set to face the Kumuls with England tomorrow morning.

“He was a very, very down-to-earth kid, very humble and he had a lot of time for me.

“He’ll be a big help for England now he’s fit again and I’m glad Sam’s in the back-row as well able to run his line rather than in the middle.”

Burgess, 28, is back in the England side tomorrow after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Gene won the 2006 World Club Challenge with Bulls after joining from Huddersfield Giants late in his career.

“Bradford was great,” he said.

“Moving there seemed to add another two or three years on my career – it made me feel even younger!

“It was a shame I had to leave in many ways. Obviously Hull KR gave me my chance in England and I loved it there.

“I always promised KR if they got into Super League I’d go back and play with them again.

“That was where my loyalty was.

“They won promotion in 2006 and Bradford let me go back.

“Huddersfield Giants was brilliant, too. I stayed there for six years and my little boy was born there.

“I will always hold them close to my heart.”