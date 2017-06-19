Toovey sees his Bulls lose out  in second half

Geoff Toovey saw his Bradford Bulls side fail to grab victory in the Australian’s first match in charge.

Bradford travelled to Rochdale in high spirits, as Toovey took charge after several months while a visa was sorted out.

The Bulls were 14-12 ahead at half-time, thanks to tries from James Bentley and Ted Chapelhow – plus three goals from Oscar Thomas – but the Lancashire side battle back to win 28-14.

The hosts’ tries came from Jovili Taira, Lewis Gailbraith and Matty Hadden; Danny Yates providing 12 points with the boot.

Bentley said: “We’ve got a bit of a buzz now the head coach is officially in, he can start to pass this knowledge on for us and we can help to build for the rest of the year.”