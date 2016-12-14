Two bids for Bradford Bulls despite players being told of impending liquidation threat

AFTER Bradford Bulls players were told by the administrators this morning the club could go into liquidation unless it finds a buyer by Friday, it has now been announced two bids are on the table.

The club has released a statement saying the joint-administrators expect to make a “significant” statement in the next 48 hours with regard the sale of the former Super League champions.

They set a deadline of last Wednesday for final offers with, according to them, four bids lodged.

The administrators now have in place an offer from two preferred parties, which are subject to an ongoing due diligence process.

They say they continue to work very closely with the Rugby Football League.

Gary Pettit, appointed as one of the joint-administrators, said: “I am conscious that the sale process has not been as straight-forward as had been originally envisaged.

Bradford Bulls in action

“However, I have said throughout that it is crucial we obtain the right deal - rather than the quickest deal - for the club’s future. We have continued to liaise with the RFL.

“Based upon the due diligence undertaken, I know that the parties with whom we are dealing have very substantial resources and experience to take the club forward.

“We believe that we will be able to make a further, more definitive announcement within the next 48 hours regarding sale of the club.

“At least one (if not both) of our preferred bidders wishes to have future supporter representation upon the board of directors. This is aimed at driving future transparency and accountability.

“I remain very grateful indeed for the way in which the players and staff at the club have dealt with the administration.

“I am conscious of the dedication, professionalism and sheer graft exhibited by the players and staff against an uncertain background.

“I would remind supporters that we had announced a sale of stock in the club shop at bargain prices. The Club has substantial amounts of stock and we still wish to inject valuable cash into the business.

“I would again like to thank all those supporters who have come forward to support the Bradford Bulls in their hour of need. We have also been considerably aided by Bradford City Council and by Judith Cummins MP.”