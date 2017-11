2018 Fixtures: Castleford Tigers

Have your say

LEAGUE LEADERS’ Shield winners Castleford Tigers will look to go one better in 2018 after this year’s Grand Final defeat and they now know where the journey will begin.

Here is their full fixture list:

February

Fri 2: St Helens A 7.45pm Sky

Sun 11: Widnes Vikings H 3.30pm

Sat 24: Hull FC H 3.15pm Sky

March

Thurs 1: Hull KR A 7.45pm Sky

Sun 11: Salford Red Devils H 3.30pm

Sun 18: Wigan Warriors H 3.30pm

Fri 23: Leeds Rhinos A 7.45pm Sky

Thurs 29: Wakefield Trinity A 7.45pm Sky

April

Mon 2: Warrington Wolves H TBC

Sun 8: Huddersfield Giants A 3pm

Sun 15: Catalans Dragons H 3.30pm

Fri 20: Wigan Warriors A 7.45pm Sky

Sat 28: Wakefield Trinity H 7pm

May

Sat 5: Hull FC A 5pm

Sat 19: Leeds Rhinos (Magic Weekend) 7.30pm Sky

Thurs 24: St Helens H 7.45pm Sky

June

Fri 8: Warrington Wolves A 7.45pm

Sat 16: Hull KR H 7pm

Sat 30: Catalans Dragons A 6pm

July

Sat 7: Leeds Rhinos H 7pm

Fri 13: Salford Red Devils A 7.30pm

Sat 21: Huddersfield Giants H 7pm

Sun 29: Widnes Vikings A 3pm