Castleford’s Luke Gale left surprised at breaking points milestones

CASTLEFORD Tigers captain Luke Gale did not know he had reached one milestone, let alone two, after 46-22 win against Wakefield Trinity.

The scrum-half accrued his 500th career goal and also totted up his 1,000th Super League point during Friday’s victory at Wheldon Road.

But he conceded afterwards that he was blissfully unaware of such feats.

“I didn’t have a clue and it was only later when (media manager) Michelle (Cooper) did a nice little thing on Twitter that I realised,” admitted Gale.

“It’s nice to get such milestones especially 1,000 points in Super League.

“You don’t really think about things like that when you are playing - I imagine it’s when you’re retired you look back - but it’s still great to hear about it.

“It was most important, though, just to get the win and make it three from four now in the Super 8s.”

Sixth-placed Castleford were far too strong for their derby rivals who they beat for a third time this season and Gale admitted the in-form Tigers don’t really want the season to end given their current form.

“We set our stall out that, no matter what happened, and even if we couldn’t make the top four, we’d challenge ourselves every game to be better and I think we’ve done that,” he said, having also beaten leaders Hull FC and Wigan Warriors ahead of Thursday’s trip to St Helens.

“More than anything, we wanted to be stronger in defence and we’re doing that. Admittedly, Wakefield wasn’t our best performance but we have had a good few wins now and we’re looking forward to Saints on Thursday.

“We’ve not won there for decades and we’ve spoken about putting that right while we’ve also said we want to catch Catalans in fifth place and that is still our target.”

Castleford are now just a point behind the French club with three games to go, the other fixtures being a trip to Perpignan a week Saturday and home match against Widnes Vikings.

The West Yorkshire club hope to have Grant Millington available for that run-in despite the Australian forward being troubled by a heart murmour that saw him come off early against Wakefield.

He visited A&E that night as a precaution - the 29-year-old has known bout the condition for some time - and was allowed home but is awaiting further medical appointments this week to establish what happens next.