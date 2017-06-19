Castleford Tigers boss demands more to end Hull FC jinx

DISAPPOINTED Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell bemoaned his side’s “crazy” tactics after losing their Challenge Cup quarter-final 32-24 at Hull FC.

The Super League leaders overcame an early 12-0 deficit to go 18-16 ahead with Benny Roberts’s try in the 47th minute.

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell was unhappy with his sides display at Hull FC (Picture: PA)

However, a series of errors and penalties in searing heat saw the holders Hull take control and surge 32-18 ahead to set up a semi-final with Leeds Rhinos.

“I thought it was a poor performance from us, to be honest,” said Powell. “Obviously we didn’t handle the start well; we gave an intercept try away when we had created a little bit of an opportunity. They hurt you those.

“They score again soon after and it’s 12-0. I thought we did well to battle our way back into it and to be 14-12 at half-time I thought we can re-set a little bit here and get back on track.

“For me, when we got to that point when we were in front and the way we tried to manage that I thought was crazy to be honest.

“We were offloading the ball... error… they get a penalty, kick the two points… and we consistently gave penalties away. In those types of conditions we just weren’t smart enough.”

It is the second time Castleford have lost to Hull this season.

They host them in Super League on Friday week and Powell admitted: “I thought they just beat us with a fair bit of intent right at the start.

“They were a little bit too good for us today but we’ve got to make sure we deal with this well. We have an opportunity against these boys in a couple of weeks and we need to make sure there’s a fire burning in our belly as they have beaten us twice now and we’ve played poorly both times,” he added.

“Obviously, there’s a little bit of Hull as well and the way they have dealt with us and we have to find a way to knock them off.”