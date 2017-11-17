Castleford Tigers’ dismay at World Club snub

Next year’s World Club Challenge will be a one-off game, leaving Castleford Tigers “disappointed” at missing out on a chance to face Australian opposition.

Super League champions Leeds Rhinos will travel Down Under to face NRL Grand Final winners Melbourne Storm on February 16.

But the World Club Series involving other leading clubs from both competitions will not take place, Tigers chief executive Steve Gill has confirmed.

As league leaders Tigers were set to be Super League’s second representatives and had been keen to stage a game against a top Aussie side at the Jungle.

“It’s disappointing and I understand all the frustrations from our fans and players alike,” Gill said.

“You set targets at the start of the year only to find out late in the day it won’t be happening.

“We had heard that both the Melbourne Storm and [NRL Grand Final runners-up] Queensland Cowboys didn’t wish to travel and compete, which is a shame and hopefully not a reflection on how they view our game in the UK.

“It is what it is and we shall use it as motivation to go that one step further in 2018.”