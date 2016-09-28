Castleford Tigers: Fans’ favourite Chase signs a new deal with Tigers

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Rangi Chase has signed a new one-year deal for the 2017 season – with an option to extend it for a further year.

The news was announced by Tigers CEO, Steve Gill, at the annual Castleford Tigers Supporters Club presentation evening.

Chase rejoined the club in July this year and says he is delighted to extend his stay.

He said: “I feel good, It’s really good to come back. This year was about playing to see if the club wanted to keep me and I am over the moon. I’ve had some good times here and it’s good to come back to a group that is capable of winning something in these next few years. We have a strong group of players and the club has turned around a lot from when I was last here.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell believes Chase has done enough to earn himself the new deal: “I am really pleased to retain Rangi for next season. He has fitted back into the club well and there is so much more to come from him. He has been out of the game for a while so his fitness levels need a pre-season but he has shown in his brief time back that there is still the talent and ability there.

“I am looking forward to seeing him grow into the way we play during pre season and I am very confident he will be part of an awesome attacking threat for us next year and beyond.”

Gill added: “Rangi will be a great addition to our 2017 squad. I don’t need to explain what Rangi brings to the team and the options it now gives us at half-back. The permutations we now have with Luke Gale, Ben Roberts, Tom Holmes and now Rangi C will surely give Daryl Powell a few good headaches, as we take another step towards our goal of breaking into the top four in 2017.”