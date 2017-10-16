Castleford Tigers: Forward Patrick quits after a year to join Leigh Centurions

PROP-FORWARD LARNE Patrick has left Castleford Tigers “by mutual agreement” after just one season of a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old, who signed a permanent contract in June, 2016, after initially joining Tigers on loan from Huddersfield Giants, is expected to join Leigh on a two-year deal.

He played 17 times last season, but made only seven appearances – all off the bench this year – and Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “Larne has left the club this week and it’s a decision we have come to together to benefit both the club and the player.

“Larne has an opportunity to play first team football on a regular basis in the Championship and we wish him well for the next chapter of his career.

“I’d like to thank Larne for his time with us. Our attention is now fully focused on 2018 and I’ll be 100 per cent supporting [coach] Daryl [Powell] in building the best squad possible to enter the 2018 season.”