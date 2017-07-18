Castleford Tigers’ Luke Gale expects intensity to return in coming weeks

STANDARDS should improve as the season heads towards its conclusion, but England scrum-half Luke Gale feels there has actually been a drop in intensity with the Super 8s approaching.

The experienced scrum-half helped Castleford Tigers to a 38-14 win over Salford Red Devils on Friday as the leaders maintained an eight-point advantage at the top of Super League.

Zak Hardaker and Luke Gale celebrate a try in last Friday's win over Salford Red Devils. Picture: Matthew Merrick/RL PHOTOS

However, it was a scrappy performance at times against opponents who, though in third spot, have struggled of late, losing five of their last six games.

The West Yorkshire club were not on their own, though.

You would think second-placed Leeds Rhinos versus Hull FC, in fourth, had all the hallmarks of a fine contest, but dogged Leeds had to dig out an ugly 10-7 win ahead of this weekend’s final regular round.

However, Gale believes it is inevitable there will be a drop in quality around this point of the campaign as sides will have one eye on what is to come in the definitive weeks ahead.

“Our game was a bit scratchy; there was a few errors in there,” he admitted.

“I think it was true of the Thursday night game as well between Wigan and Warrington. There were a lot of mistakes in there, too.

“But we’re getting to a point in the season where there’s just two rounds left and teams have the bigger picture to think about.

“I do feel some of the games lose their intensity because of that. I’ve watched a couple of matches recently where that’s been the case.

“You have the bigger picture in your mind and it is bound to happen.”

Leeds and Hull have a Challenge Cup semi-final looming, too, in less than a fortnight, as do Wigan and Salford who play in the other last-four meeting.

That is one distraction Castleford will not have as they bid to push on in the Super 8s, claim the League Leaders’ Shield and advance to Old Trafford for a first Grand Final.

A maiden league title success is the ultimate goal and their proud home record has certainly left them in a good place to do that this term.

They won all 11 regular round games at Wheldon Road, Friday’s result seeing them go the entire season unbeaten there having also defeated St Helens in the Challenge Cup on home turf.

Gale, 29, added: “There was a bit of revenge in there also as Salford are the only team we’d not beaten this season.

“You don’t think of it too much (revenge), but it does still stick in your mind the way you got beat in previous games.

“We’re unbeaten at home, too, and we wanted to maintain that so it was great to do that for the full regular season.

“It was not the best of games, but I’m just glad to get the two points really.”

Daryl Powell’s side complete the regular season at Catalans on Saturday, opponents who face a relegation battle having been consigned to the bottom four.

Gale says his side simply want to maintain their winning run, which will extend to a dozen league games if they prosper.

“I don’t know if he will rest anyone, but my thoughts with Powelly are he won’t and he’ll go all guns blazing,” said the former Bradford Bulls captain, who is a Man of Steel contender following his excellent contributions in what has been a stunning campaign from Castleford.

“We’ve a good chance to finish off what’s been an awesome 23 rounds.”

He is, though, “gutted” for team-mate Greg Eden, the prolific winger who injured his shoulder against Salford and is unlikely to play again this season.

“He had the chance to break the record so I am sad for him,” said Gale, Eden having already scored 34 Super League tries and, therefore, closing in on Denny Solomona’s record of 40, set just last year while also playing for Castleford.

“It was a good win, but that injury to Greg took a bit of gloss off it.”

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity loose forward Tinirau Arona is the only player charged by the match review panel from the last round of games.

He could face a one-game ban if found guilty of kicking out at Widnes’s Joe Mellor.