Castleford Tigers: Tigers reward ‘go-to guy’ Minikin with new contract

HIGHLY-RATED CENTRE Greg Minikin has signed a two-year contract extension keeping him at Castleford Tigers until the end of 2019.

Minikin joined Tigers from York City Knights ahead of the 2016 campaign and scored six tries in 16 appearances.

The 21-year-old, who also had a spell on dual-registration with Batley Bulldogs, was already contracted for 2017, but said he is delighted with the longer deal.

“I’m pleased to have extended my contract at Cas,” he said. “When my agent, Craig [Harrison], told me Cas wanted to extend I was over the moon. I love it here at Cas and I’m really excited for next season.”

Minikin added: “We have a bright future here at Castleford and we’re aiming to win some silverware if not next year then in the near future.

“I’m really excited with what is going on at the club and we’re really moving forward.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell believes Minikin has a bright future.

“Greg Minikin became a real go-to last year after we received so many injuries to the squad,” Powell said.

“He quickly showed that he is at home in Super League. From his first game against Leeds all the way through the season he challenged defences with his natural running style.

“I have no doubt he will be a big player in Castleford Tigers’ future. I’m delighted he has extended his contract and look forward to seeing him improve further in the coming seasons.”

Castleford chief executive Steve Gill reckons there is a lot more to come from Minikin following his impressive debut campaign at the top level.

He said: “Greg has made some massive strides in his development since joining us from the York City Knights.

“He has made a remarkable transition into Super League and we look forward to watching him further develop in the coming years.”