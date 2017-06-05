Castleford Tigers trio sign new deals

ASSISTANT-COACHES Danny Orr and Ryan Sheridan and conditioner Ben Cooper have all committed their immediate future to Castleford Tigers.

The trio have each signed a three-year contract extension, bringing them into line with head coach Daryl Powell and keeping them at the club until the end of the 2020 season.

Powell said: “I’m absolutely delighted that our coaching staff have agreed to extend their stay at the club.

“I believe we have a staff that is second to none. We have worked exceptionally hard as a coaching group to build a culture and an identity as a team and I am so pleased that Danny, Ryan and Ben will continue their journey with myself and the club as we seek to do special things at the Tigers.”

Powell added: “As coaches, these three guys are right at the top of their field and as blokes they are such great people to work with. I would like to congratulate all of them on their new deals and I look forward to getting our teeth into driving standards even further in the coming seasons.”

Orr is a former Tigers player and captain and had a spell as caretaker coach before Powell joined the club four years ago.

He said: “The way the club is going, the way our team is going, it’s a special place to be and I’m thrilled to be part of it.

“This place is home, I’ve been supporting Cas since I was seven, to play and captain this team and now to coach this team is an honor and it’s the place I want to be.

“We have a good group of coaches and it’s great for me to learn from Shez and Powelly. All the staff are great, we all work really hard but it’s a really active environment and we enjoy what we do.”

Sheridan, also a former Tigers player, was a teammate of Powell at Leeds Rhinos and worked with him on the staff at Featherstone Rovers.

“Not only have we got a great group of players who have developed over the past few years and grown into a special group, it’s the same with our coaching staff too,” he said.

“We’ve known each other a long time and we know how each other works and we’ve got a great relationship. We’ve all got different qualities that add together to make a great coaching staff.”

“It’s looking bright for the future at all levels of the club. From the Scholarship, to the under-19s to the first team there is some consistency throughout and some quality players through all grades.

“To be part of their development and part of us growing as a club is massive for me.”

Cooper added: “I really admire the work Daryl has done to get the team where it is right now. I get on really well with Matty Crowther our head physio, we have a great working relationship and our assistant coaches are superb and will themselves make great head coaches in the future.

“The people behind us, our assistants here are brilliant and I can’t speak highly enough of the coaches we have here, it’s a pleasure to be part of it.

“Our players deserve a lot of credit. They are working hard in training and keeping their feet on the ground. We are in a good position right now, but there is still a lot of work to be done and we need to make sure we hit the ground running and end the season positively.”