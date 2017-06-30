Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - Added time on the sidelines benefits Michael Shenton

CASTLEFORD Tigers captain Michael Shenton returns for the Super League leaders tonight admitting he has benefitted from being left out last week.

The England centre resumes against third-placed Hull FC after a minor injury saw him miss last Friday’s win at Leeds Rhinos.

Michael Shenton was rested for last week's win over Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Shenton, in formidable form this term since returning from the knee reconstruction that wrecked his 2016, said: “Daryl (Powell) was just being smart more than anything.

“The front of the kneecap can get quite tender coming back from an op like that and it’s something that can turn quite serious if left.

“I’ve been lucky in that I’ve had no dramas or setbacks beforehand and that was the first real thing that flared up.

“But we’ve got real depth in our backs now. Jy (Hitchcox) came in and played real well, while Greg Minikin is quality at centre or on the wing so it was an easy enough decision for Daryl to let me have the week off.

“The boys were superb, too, and produced a quality performance. Now we want to continue that on against Hull.”

Castleford are seeking a ninth straight Super League win, their last defeat in the competition a 26-24 loss at Hull on April 23.

However, they did, of course, also fall at FC in the Challenge Cup quarter-final less than a fortnight ago so they are keen to right some wrongs.

Victory would put them eight points clear of second-placed Leeds Rhinos and leave them firm favourites for a first League Leaders’ Shield.

Shenton, 30, admitted: “We are highly motivated for this and want to get back at them.

“In two really important games they’ve got the better of us.

“We played poorly in both. You have to give credit to Hull as they won all the little battles and were deserved winners.

“We have a 100 per cent record at our ground and it’s such a special place to play.

“It should be a cracking game – high intensity, great atmosphere and plenty of quality,” added Shenton.

Castleford prop Daniel Igbinedion, who never featured for the first-team, has been released early to join Featherstone Rovers until the end of the season.