Castleford Tigers v St Helens: Home run could carry Tigers to Grand Final

THERE are countless ways to discuss what may or may not happen to title-chasing Castleford Tigers during the remainder of this season.

Everyone wants to know whether the side already all but confirmed as League Leaders’ Shield winners can actually translate that into a first league championship success.

However, for all the conjecture about whether they can or cannot last the pace – and they have set one Mo Farah would be proud of – or if they deserve the praise their at times brilliant football has brought, one simple observation remains absolute certain.

It is that if they continue to maintain their 100 per cent home form from hereon in, they will definitely make a maiden Grand Final bow on October 7.

It is a fact not lost on coach Daryl Powell as he prepares his side for tonight’s Super 8s opener against St Helens at Wheldon Road.

Castleford have not lost at home for more than a year, a 15-match winning run dating back to the final regular home fixture of last season when Warrington defeated them on July 17.

Oliver Holmes could return to action for Castleford Tigers to face St Helens on Thursday night. Picture: Scott Merrylees

If they stretch that sequence to 16 tonight – and revived Saints will offer a stern test especially given they inflicted one of just three league defeats on Castleford at Easter – they will have confirmed a top-two finish and home semi-final with six rounds still to go.

They certainly adore the sound of Sweet Caroline reverberating around the old ground in Castleford, the Neil Diamond favourite which is sung so loud when they conquer at The Jungle.

If it carries on playing and they keep on winning, they will be destined for Old Trafford and 80 minutes to glory.

Indeed, such is their position of strength, they could even afford to lose all three of their other four Super 8s home games as long as they then won that semi-final.

We are in an unbelievable position to have a home game to get to a Grand Final and we’ve been pretty tough to beat here. I think it’s important we maintain that home form Castleford Tigers’ coach Daryl Powell

Three wins from the next seven fixtures would confirm top spot and Powell admitted their 10-point lead is a “substantial benefit” to his aspiring side as they target clinching that League Leaders’ Shield.

“But that is almost put to one side and we don’t think about it too much,” he insisted. “It’s about winning games now and creating some momentum.

“You can’t hide away from the fact finishing top for us would be a significant achievement – it has never been done at the club before. But then there’s the small matter of the play-off game and the Grand Final.

“We are in an unbelievable position to have a home game to get to a Grand Final and we’ve been pretty tough to beat here.

“I think it’s important we maintain that home form and this is the best possible game for us to start off. You can’t go dipping your toe into this water with St Helens at the moment; it will be a really tough game and I think we’ll have to be right at our best to win it. They’ll come and challenge us in every department.”

Although Castleford vanquished Saints 53-10 at home in the Challenge Cup in May, that was before the arrival of Justin Holbrook, the Australian coach who has transformed Saints’ season and leaves them just a point adrift of the top-four.

When they returned to Wheldon Road in June, the former World Club champions fell just 16-12.

“I see it being a real challenge,” continued Powell, with Saints also set to welcome back England scrum-half Matty Smith after a horrendous eye injury. “They are playing the best football they have all year. I can tell you exactly what they’re going to do, but we’ve got to stop them doing it and then deliver our game on them.

“We know if we don’t play well we’ll get beaten. I think it’ll be a cracking game, I really do.

“They are probably the form team in the comp’ at the minute and we’re doing all right; we are winning games consistently without having quite been at our best.”

There is still room for improvement from Castleford, who aim to send a message out to all their rivals.

Powell said: “We want to be seen as an elite club. We’ve been there or thereabouts for the last few years and now we’ve got a great chance to be part of that group.

“We have to stay focused, keep working hard and picking points up. Any one of these teams we are playing against could be in the Grand Final and you want to make sure you’ve got the ascendancy in the way you perform.”

Second-row Oliver Holmes could make just his fifth appearance of the season for Castleford – and first since April – after recovering from a knee problem while hooker Adam Milner and prop Larne Patrick hope to return but Kevin Larroyer starts a suspension.