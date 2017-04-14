Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity - Another landmark passed by veteran Andy Lynch

AS CASTLEFORD Tigers bid to tighten their grip at the top of Super League today, one of their iconic players will also strengthen his hold on a significant personal milestone.

Prop Andy Lynch will play his 440th Super League game when they host Wakefield Trinity this afternoon, moving clear of St Helens legend Paul Wellens to stand alone in second place in the competition’s list of all-time record appearances.

The only man above him is Kevin Sinfield, who rounded off his glittering career for Leeds Rhinos with a Grand Final win in his 454th Super League outing.

Although he has still to confirm his plans yet, this is likely to be 37-year-old Lynch’s final season before retiring but, a quick calculation reveals he could, in theory, eclipse the former England captain before the campaign ends.

However, the veteran front-row, who debuted for Castleford in 1999 before returning after excellent stints with Bradford Bulls and Hull FC, has been left out of the last two games for the leaders so he knows he is not guaranteed anything at the moment.

Firstly, though, what a remarkable achievement to reach such a gargantuan number in such a competitive arena?

Lynch, who has seen off former colleagues such as Jamie Peacock, Leon Pryce and Lee Gilmour in the top ten plus greats like Rob Burrow and Keith Senior, told The Yorkshire Post: “It is really, when you think about it.

“I’ve just been taking one game at a time really to try and keep it going. I try to play well week in, week out and if I can do that I’ll keep playing.

“We’ll see how things go but it’s great to know I’ll actually do this on Friday and pass someone of the quality of Paul Wellens.

“There’s still a long way to go before getting top spot. There’ll be 14 games after Wakefield to do it. And that’s down to me then.

“It is one thing I had my eye on at the start of the year but things don’t always work out so you just have to keep working hard, keep your head down and hopefully I can get that number.

“There’s plenty of games to do that so we’ll see.”

It was a surprise to some that Lynch, such a fulcrum of Castleford’s side since re-joining in 2014, was left out for the wins over Huddersfield Giants and at champions Wigan Warriors.

However, it is a sign of Tigers’ current prosperity under head coach Daryl Powell; Lynch played much of last season ‘busted’ given the injury crisis at Wheldon Road but now they are blessed with numbers and have won seven of their eight games so far.

Powell can afford to leave out the former Great Britain international knowing the likes of Matt Cook, Gadwin Springer, Grant Millington, Junior Moors, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Nathan Massey can all seamlessly slot into the club’s engine room.

“When I spoke to him it was always in his plans to not play me in these last two games,” said Lynch, who returns with Millington this afternoon.

“I suppose it’s only good that he can have that option now – we’ve got a near-enough fully-fit squad so you’ll probably find over Easter that there will be others player who will be rotated.

“It can only benefit the team the more players we have fresh on matchday. We have a big month coming up. It is common sense. You can’t be selfish and have got to do what is ever best for the team. So, if it’s a case of resting or someone else playing – not just me but everyone else as well – and we can share the workload throughout the year we’ll have a much fresher squad towards the back end and the Super 8s.

“I have had a couple of weeks rest now so I’m all refreshed and ready to go again.

“It’s exciting and there’s no better way to do it than coming back in for a local derby against Wakey.

“They are going really well at the moment and won five out of the last six so will be confident of coming to Cas and getting a win.

“We have got to be on form and play for a full 80 minute performance, too.”

If they do, it will only further enhance the growing belief Castleford can go on to win a first-ever Championship this season.

That would be a perfect send-off for Lynch, with or without that personal goal, and even if he has to miss out again along the way.