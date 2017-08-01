Castleford Tigers: Webster thanks Tigers for extending his career

FORMER TEST centre Jake Webster says Castleford Tigers have added years on to his career.

The 33-year-old claims he would have hung up his boots by now if he hadn’t joined Tigers.

Jake Webster

Webster played for Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans in Australia’s NRL and had five seasons with Hull KR before signing for Castleford ahead of the 2013 campaign.

He is in doubt for Tigers’ Betfred Super-8s opener at home to St Helens in two days’ time due to a damaged rib, but has had good fortune with injuries recently and reckons that is why he has been kept on.

“I haven’t missed too many games over the last few years and that has been, I think, the reason why I’ve been getting new contracts,” Webster said.

“Keep me on the field and I know I can do the job and do it well.

Daryl Powell

“Hopefully when I am right I will be back out there doing the job that needs to be done.”

He added: “I love it here at Castleford – it’s what has given me the hunger to keep playing.

“I didn’t think I’d still be playing at this age, but the boys here and the club have been fantastic with me.

“The whole system here is what has really got my hunger back and I’m keen to stay on here as long as they’ll have me and the body lets me.”

Coach Daryl Powell will name his initial 19-man squad for Thursday’s game this afternoon.

“I am still a bit touch and go,” Webster said. “I trained [yesterday] and did a bit of contact for the first time. I am still in a bit of pain, but seeing how we manage that and move forward is the process we’re going through at the moment.

“We’ll make a decision come closer to game day.

“Whatever the decision is will be best for the team. That’s always put first.

“The injury has been lingering for a few weeks and it’s one of those things you can’t push or do much to.

“I am moving forward and progressing with it and hopefully it’ll be right this week.”

Tigers will go 12 points clear at the top of the table if they win on Thursday and already have one hand on the league leaders’ shield, but Webster stressed they can’t afford to think the job is done.

“I think everyone in this final eight is capable of doing something special so we are definitely going to have to be on our game,” he warned.

“We still have to keep building to the end of the season and make sure we keep our form. Thursday is going to be tough, Saints have started playing some really great footy.”