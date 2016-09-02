Castleford v Wakefield: Powell aims to keep bragging rights going

top-four hopes are essentially gone, but Castleford Tigers’ head coach Daryl Powell still has targets, including finishing with a 100 per cent win record against their biggest rivals.

If they defeat Wakefield Trinity Wildcats this evening, Castleford will have completed a clean sweep against them and fellow derby foes Leeds Rhinos in 2016.

That would be some feat and Powell said: “You always want to take these local games.

“Leeds and Wakefield are games you want to win and the fans see these as absolutely massive. I speak to people all the time and they work with supporters of the other sides.

“That’s where it all comes from, they go in there on a Monday and want to have the bragging rights.

“So we want to make sure we give the Cas fans the advantage of rolling into work feeling good about what they are going to say to their colleagues who support Wakefield.”

Castleford vanquished struggling Trinity 40-6 the last time they met at Wheldon Road in February and also prospered 46-20 at Belle Vue in August ahead of tonight’s Super 8s meeting.

Add in a 52-12 victory at Leeds in May, having also defeated the champions 18-14 at home in March, and those bragging rights have been a constant this term.

Castleford also won their Super 8s openers at leaders Hull FC and versus Wigan, but fell agonisingly in the final seconds to lose 14-11 at Warrington last time out.

“I know we fell a fraction short, but we shouldn’t be too disappointed,” recalled Powell.

“There was a massive amount of determination that went into that game and to get ourselves into a position to win then just fall short we should have been congratulating ourselves for going toe-to-toe three games on the spin against the top three.

“It’s that consistency we’re after; you are going to lose here and there, but as long as you are in the battle, that’s a really important thing for us at the moment.”

Powell confirmed captain Michael Shenton is unlikely to feature again this term despite recovering from the cruciate ligament injury suffered on the opening day of the campaign.

“Having evaluated and thought about where we’re going to sit for the remainder of the season I just don’t think it’s worth risking,” he said, on the England centre.

“I’ve had a good chat with Shenny. He’s disappointed, but understands exactly the decision as well; he’s a part of it.”

Cas have confirmed Frankie Mariano will not be offered a new contract and will leave next month.