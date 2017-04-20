Daryl Powell ready to shuffle misfiring Castleford Tigers pack for trip to Hull FC

TO use the parlance of Sir Alex Ferguson, some of Castleford Tigers’ pack are facing “squeaky bum time” ahead of Sunday’s derby with Hull FC.

Daryl Powell’s side may be top of Super League but the head coach conceded he expects more from certain members of his squad and they could pay the price when it comes to selection for the Yorkshire derby.

Rangi Chase: Expected return to the bench after injury means one of the forwards will miss out against Hull. (Picture: SWPIX)

Castleford lost for only the second time this year when they slipped 26-22 at St Helens on Monday, continuing their wretched record of having not won there in a quarter-of-a-century.

In that contest, Powell – who has rested some pack members in recent weeks – opted for four forwards on the bench, something he had only done twice before in 2017.

However, if he recalls former England stand-off Rangi Chase to his replacements, after a slight wrist problem kept him out on Monday, at least one will be cut.

Furthermore, French front-row Gadwin Springer is also pushing for a place after being omitted for Saints.

“I’ve got a decision to make in the pack – who starts, who comes off the bench, who gets left out – as we’re reasonably healthy there at the moment and some of the guys in at the weekend didn’t do themselves justice,” admitted Powell, whose side host champions Wigan a week on Saturday, too. “It will be squeaky bum time for a couple of blokes now but that’s the way it is.

“We need to get best performances out and these next two weeks are key for us. We need to start with Hull and perform right at the top end of our game.

“Last year particularly was tough with injuries. At the moment we are reasonably healthy.

“But, for that to be beneficial, we need people playing well. We’ve got quite a lot of guys on top of their form but some aren’t where they need to be and we need some to respond. Hopefully the next couple of weeks we’ll see that.”

Hull will be bolstered by the return of ‘Man of Steel’ Danny Houghton after the hooker’s recent absence with a calf strain.

Before picking up Monday’s win at Leigh, the Airlie Birds were vanquished 52-24 by Leeds Rhinos on Good Friday and 54-18 by Salford Red Devils, both at home.

Powell said: “Houghton’s been a big miss for them as he is a key player. Hull have had a couple of hiccups at home where they’ve conceded big scores so I’ll imagine they’ll be desperate to play well there on Sunday.

“We let ourselves down particularly in the first half at Saints and need to respond.

“Hopefully, we’ll get back on track this week but it will be a tough game at Hull.”