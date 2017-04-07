Greg Minikin says Castleford Tigers have laid down a marker

FIT-AGAIN Greg Minikin believes Super League leaders Castleford Tigers made a real “statement” with their impressive 27-10 victory at champions Wigan Warriors.

Daryl Powell’s side put in a fine defensive effort before ruthlessly taking their chances against the World Club Challenge victors on Thursday night to make it eight wins from nine outings this term.

Greg Minikin. Picture by Allan McKenzie

Castleford remain in top place heading into the hectic Easter period and Minikin feels the manner of the success says plenty about their growing belief.

“Yes, Wigan were missing some players but, no matter what team they put out, it is always tough going there and getting the win,” said the young winger, back after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury.

“It was a statement game and we’d been saying all week that to go to Wigan and beat Wigan would put us in good stead for rest of the season.

“We were quite sloppy with errors to start with but we got that out of our game, worked on it, managed to get in the grind pretty well and came up with the win.”

Minikin scored nine tries from the wing in his first six games of the season before suffering his injury when crossing during Castleford’s only defeat at Salford.

The 22-year-old was listed out wide at Wigan but was moved inside to his preferred position of centre shortly before kick-off after captain Michael Shenton suffered a back spasm during the warm-up and had to withdraw.

“It’s always strange to get told 10 minutes before kick-off that you’re changing position,” said Minikin, 18th man Joel Monaghan coming in to start on the wing.

“But I’ve trained at centre a little bit and am used to playing there.

“I played a bit there last year and you’ve just got to do it.

“I came through fine with the shoulder, too. It’s a bit achy and sore but it’s come through perfect.”

Castleford host Wakefield Trinity on Good Friday before heading to St Helens on Easter Monday.

Knaresborough-born Minikin, who only joined from League 1 part-timers York City Knights 18 months ago, said: “That will be a massive game against Wakey.

“There’ll be loads of fans there with it being Good Friday and a local derby as well.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”