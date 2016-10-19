Halifax complete signing of prop Boyle from Castleford Tigers

Halifax have signed 29-year old prop Ryan Boyle from Super League side Castleford Tigers.

Boyle, who spent the latter end of the Kingstone Press Championship season on loan at the MBi Shay, is now confirmed as Richard Marshall’s third signing for the upcoming 2017 season.

The Leeds-born player started his playing career with Castleford before deciding to join Greater Manchester side Salford Red Devils in 2010. He then made his return to Wheldon Road three seasons later.

During his loan spell with Halifax, Boyle made 16 appearances which included one solitary try, that came in the 30-10 win over Whitehaven in round four of the Championship Shield.

“I am trying to build experience in the team,” said head coach Richard Marshall.

“We have gained a lot of players from the reserve grade and now with the help of Ryan we will see the likes of Elliot Morris and Luke Nelmes begin to step up their game with the guidance of senior players.

“I don’t think we saw the best of Ryan this season but I know he has the potential to be one of the best players in this squad and I am looking forward to working with him next season.”