Injury-hit Tigers bid to end the St Helens hoodoo

THE odds of finally ending their long winless run at St Helens are uninviting but Castleford Tigers are making a habit of going against the norm.

It has been 24 years since the West Yorkshire club last prospered at the home of their Merseyside opponents and, missing more than a dozen first-teamers, it is easy to see why that wretched record might continue tonight.

However, given their recent impressive performances, Castleford coach Daryl Powell will still believe his squad are, at last, capable of arresting it.

They cannot reach the top-four but, in defeating leaders and Challenge Cup winners Hull FC, last season’s beaten Grand Finalists Wigan Warriors and, latterly, derby rivals Wakefield Trinity in these Super 8s, they remain arguably the most dangerous opponent in the competition.

Furthermore, in light of the injuries that have sabotaged them not just now but throughout their campaign, it is fair to say finishing fifth could be an even greater feat than securing fourth, as they did in 2014 with Powell’s first full season in charge and their best return of the summer era.

“I think it’d be an incredible achievement,” admitted the coach, whose sixth-placed side trail fifth-place Catalans by a point with three games to go.

“We’ve been rattled pretty much all year and it’s been tough but I think there’s been a lot of positives to come out of it.

“There’s been the emergence of young players and growth in depth of our squad, young players getting games due to our injuries, and whilst it’s been hard, I think we’ve battled our way to a really strong position.

“Obviously we can’t get fourth now but we can have a pop at Catalans. We’ve got a couple of tough games with Saints and Catalans away and then finish with Widnes at home. It’s ‘doable’. If we can do it I think it’d be some achievement from the boys.”

Fourth-placed Saints will seal the last semi-final berth if they can avoid defeat this evening.

Keiron Cunningham’s side were in chaos during mid-season but have won eight of their last nine games to transform their campaign.

They were seven points ahead of chasing Castleford when the Super 8s began and that margin has not altered.

“Saints have really stepped up haven’t they?” said Powell.

“We saw them as someone we potentially could reel in a little bit but we haven’t been able to do that as, while we’ve been winning, they’ve been replicating the same sort of form line.

“We needed to beat Warrington really when they got us right at the death. That would have closed it to five points – still very difficult – but they have been good.

“It’d be awesome for us to go there and get a result and give us the opportunity of reeling in Catalans which is a real focus for us now.”

As they look to win at Saints for the first time since 1992, the coach could hand debuts to teenagers Brandon Douglas and Luke Million given the injury crisis that saw training cancelled on Monday due to a lack of numbers.

Fellow Academy product Conor Fitzsimmons is in line for his second senior appearance, the first being the 18-year-old forward’s debut in the 30-20 loss against the same opponents in May.

Despite Castleford’s struggle for fit players, Cunningham remains wary of their menace with Denny Solomona, the prolific 35-try winger, tonight looking to surpass Danny McGuire and Lesley Vainikolo’s 2004 Super League record of 36 in one season.

“They are playing really well,” said the Saints coach. “If we hadn’t done what we have done over recent weeks I’m sure they would have gone again and grown another leg.

“They will come here to play for sure. They are playing a carefree type of rugby and have overcome a lot of injuries to do that. These types of teams are usually the most dangerous you can play.”

Saints have declined Castleford’s hopeful request to let them play young forward Andre Savelio, who has been on loan from them.