Match-up has to wait for Aussie stars Hitchcox and Miller

THE Mullumbimby boys will have to wait a little longer for their match-up on the other side of the world.

Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity both have Australian players - Jy Hitchcox and Jacob Miller respectively - who herald from the tiny town in New South Wales.

Winger Hitchcox hopes to retain his place for the Super League leaders when they head to Belle Vue tonight (Thursday) but his old pal Miller is still recovering from a broken leg.

“I went to school with Milky (Miller) and a couple of others,” he explained.

“He was always pretty good as a young kid. We played at the same junior club, too in a little town called Mullumbimby.

“There’s a few of us floating about from Mullumbimby Giants.

“Bradford’s Dane Chisholm is also over here and then in the NRL there’s Cody Nelson, the back-row at Parramatta Eels.

“It’s pretty crazy for a town of only about 3,000 people - the Biggest Little Town in Australia as we’re known!

“It’ll be good to play against Milky but I might to have to wait to the Super 8s now.

“I’ve never played against Wakey at all either. I’ve either been injured or missed out so it will be good to hopefully get chance to experience this derby.”

Hitchcox, 27, has struggled for action this season due to a career-threatening knee injury plus the form of prolific wingers Greg Eden and Greg Minikin who have contributed an incredible 52 tries between them so far.

However, he has played the last two games, the win at Leeds Rhinos, when captain Michael Shenton was out, and last Friday’s success over Hull FC when Minikin rested a shoulder issue.

Coach Daryl Powell has all his usual backline available tonight, though, so Hitchcox must wait to see if has retained his place.