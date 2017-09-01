Powell happy with strength of Castleford Tigers’ squad going forward

MORE signings are possible, but coach Daryl Powell says he is happy with the squad Castleford Tigers will be taking into next season.

Castleford, who have already secured the Super League Leaders’ Shield with four games in hand, have recruited former Huddersfield Giants centre/second-row Joe Wardle from Newcastle Knights on a two-year contract beginning in 2018.

Daryl Powell: Not planning many changes.

Their current line-up has proved far too strong for their rivals over the course of the current campaign and Powell – whose men visit Huddersfield this evening – believes major changes are unnecessary.

“There won’t be a massive amount coming in,” he said. “I think we’ve got a really good squad.

“We’ve got a little bit of leeway, but not a lot.

“We will see how things go, but I wouldn’t imagine we’ll be doing too much more.

Betfred Super League Super 8's. Castleford Tigers' fans have had plenty to celebrate this year. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I think our squad’s really solid and we will be looking for some of the players within the squad to improve and enhance their reputations.”

Powell added: “There’s always a bit of room to manoeuvre; we’ve not got as much room as in the past, but there’ll be some there.

“We are always on the lookout to see who we can pick up and what they’re going to add.”

This evening’s game is Castleford’s first since they secured top spot in the Super-8s by beating Wakefield Trinity 15 days ago.

The club and town enjoyed the subsequent celebrations, but Powell insisted there will be no hangover tonight.

“It was at a perfect time for us to have a couple of beers and celebrate what’s been an outstanding achievement for us,” reflected Powell.

“But we have to put it all behind us and move on now. This is a different challenge.

“It is a six-game challenge now for us and you can easily focus on that.

“We break the season up anyway into blocks of games so we can really focus on what’s in front of us now.”

Huddersfield need a win to maintain their faint hopes of a top-four finish.

Powell warned: “They are defending well and playing a lot more expansively than they were earlier in the season.

“They are moving the ball a lot and they look like they are playing with a bit of freedom, like they’ve got no fear about them.

“That’s always pretty dangerous.”