Return to KCOM is warmly welcomed by Castleford Tigers’ Jake Webster

GIVEN his past with Hull KR, heading to holders Hull FC in tomorrow’s Challenge Cup quarter-final is all the more enticing for Castleford Tigers centre Jake Webster.

The veteran Kiwi played more than 100 games for the Robins over five seasons after joining from Gold Coast Titans in 2008.

I do relish going back to Hull. I always find it really challenging and it’s always a big occasion to play at the KC. Castleford Tigers’ Jake Webster.

That included countless derbies with their fierce rivals and he admitted: “I do relish going back to Hull. I always find it really challenging and it’s always a big occasion to play at the KC.

“My best derby moment was the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff at Magic when I scored the winning try in my first year.

“That was a pretty big occasion – I didn’t realise just how big – and it was the first derby.

“With Cas, though, we haven’t had the best of luck over there at Hull so it will be all on us. We have to play to our best.”

Leaders Tigers are six points clear in Super League and seeking a ninth straight win.

However, their last defeat was at Hull when they went down 26-24 in late April despite the hosts having Liam Watts red-carded.

Webster, 33, returns to the squad after resting a shoulder injury in Sunday’s 36-16 success against Warrington Wolves.

“At Hull, it will have to be an 80-minute performance, not 55 like last week,” he said, Daryl Powell’s side conceding two unanswered tries in the final quarter having been in complete command.

“They put a great Salford side – who are second on the table – to the sword in their last game and it will be a big battle up the middle and all over the pitch.

“We’ve had a big week of training in readiness for this and made sure we’ve done our homework to go out firing.”

Castleford hope to compete for all three trophies this season and Webster, who played in their 2014 Challenge Cup final loss to Leeds Rhinos, admitted: “We have to kick on. We can’t get to this part and then just expect everything to fall into place now.

“We’ve done lots of hard work at the start of the year but it just gets harder from here. Bodies get more tired, but champion teams turn up week in week out. We all know we’re just contenders at the moment. We’re just challenging for the right to be in for trophies at the end.”