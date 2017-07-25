RL Disciplinary: Larroyer accepts two-match ban as Castleford Tigers team-mate Monaghan gets the green light

Castleford Tigers forward Kevin Larroyer has accepted a two-match ban for his “squirrel-grip” tackle on fellow Frenchman Vincent Duport.

The former Hull Kingston Rovers and Catalans Dragons second rower was charged with a grade C offence of “other contrary behaviour” after grabbing his opponent between the legs to complete a tackle during the Tigers’ win over the French club in Perpignan on Saturday.

Joel Monaghan has been cleared to play after admitting to a grade A dangerous tackle.

Larroyer, who was sin-binned for the offence, avoided a disciplinary hearing after submitting an early-guilty plea and will miss Castleford’s opening two matches of the Super 8s, the fixtures for which are scheduled to be announced on Wednesday morning.

Castleford winger Joel Monaghan, meanwhile, is free to play in the next phase of the competition after admitting a grade A dangerous tackle in the same game.

Widnes Vikings prop Alex Gerrard was handed a two-match ban after pleading guilty to a grade C charge of dangerous contact on Warrington second rower Ben Currie during his side’s derby defeat last Thursday.

Meanwhile, former London Broncos forward Erjon Dollapi was given a two-match ban for using foul and abusive langue towards a match official while playing for League 1 club London Skolars.