Tigers coach Powell willing to give Shenton as long as he needs with back problem

CASTLEFORD Tigers head coach Daryl Powell will give captain Michael Shenton as long as possible to prove his fitness for their Good Friday derby with Wakefield Trinity.

The England centre pulled out of the Super League leaders’ win at champions Wigan Warriors last Friday after suffering a back spasm shortly before kick-off.

Daryl Powell

He left the stadium on crutches such was its severity but Powell hopes he will be able to resume at Wheldon Road.

“I’m not sure with Michael Shenton,” he said.

“His back did lock up in the warm-up at Wigan, but hopefully it’s not too bad. We’ll see how it goes. We’ve a few bits (with injuries) but it wouldn’t be a problem fitting Shenny in with just one training session.”

Powell – who revealed new signing Alex Foster could make his debut at St Helens on Easter Monday if he recovers from a pectoral muscle injury – has doubts over three forwards.

“Grant Millington didn’t play last week and we’ll have to check him later,” he said.

“He got a head knock a couple of weeks back and needs a head assessment. He gets a test on Thursday and hopefully he’ll come through that.

“Junior Moors has a bit of a hamstring and we’ll check on him as well and Oliver Holmes who hasn’t trained yet this week with a bit of a knee problem.

“Hopefully all those guys will be okay, but we won’t know until later in the week.”

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves second-row Ben Westwood last night pleaded guilty to a Grade D striking charge on Leeds Rhinos’ Liam Sutcliffe and was banned for four games with a £300 fine.

Leigh’s Gareth Hock was banned for one game.