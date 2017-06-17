Treble’s off the agenda insists Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell

BOSS DARYL Powell insists nobody at Castleford Tigers is thinking about winning a domestic treble.

Tigers are six points clear at the top of Betfred Super League and two wins away from Wembley, but Powell reckons they will go into tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final as slight underdogs and it is far too early to contemplate lifting all three available trophies.

Only Bradford Bulls, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos have done that in the summer era and Powell said: “That is a huge achievement.

“I know from 2014 when we got to Wembley and had a chance of winning the league leaders’ shield it takes a lot out of you.

“We are not talking about that, we’re talking about winning a one-off game. We are just trying to get the job done against Hull and they are trying to do the same.

“They are the holders and sometimes that gives you extra motivation and sometimes it adds a bit more pressure. We are expecting Hull’s best performance and it’ll be an exceptionally tough game – that’s all we are talking about.”

Despite their outstanding form Powell insisted there is no feeling of satisfaction in the camp over how well things have gone up to now.

“I don’t see any dropping off from the players or any patting themselves on the back,” he stressed. “I see them turning up and working hard and driving standards. It looks like a group that is hungry to do well across the season and this is a key game in that regard.

“The prize at the end of the Challenge Cup is immense. It is something Cas have got a great history in and we want to add to that.”

Hull are one of only three teams to beat Tigers so far this year. Powell described the 26-24 loss at KCOM Stadium in April as Castleford’s worst performance of the season and he senses his side are keen to set the record straight.

He said: “Since it was drawn we’ve been having a little peek over the hill at this game, knowing it is coming up, because it is such an important game.

“It is here now and we are all focused on this. In training you can see the players are on it – they’re excited by the Challenge Cup and the prospect of doing something special.”