Turnover up as Castleford Tigers post six-figure profit

Castleford Tigers’ latest financial figures show the club made an overall profit of £286,052 last year.

In a statement, the club confirmed: “Castleford Tigers are delighted to announce that their annual turnover was up over £0.5 million during the 2016 financial year, giving the club an overall turnover of £4.6 million which has given the club an overall profit of £286,052.

“This profit enabled the club to invest heavily in their 2017 playing and coaching squads.”

Tigers chairman Ian Fulton said: “This is the third consecutive year that Castleford Tigers has not received any financial assistance, as we continue to strive to being a lean and well run rugby league club.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our club staff, club sponsors, volunteers and of course I’d like to thank our supporters for helping us achieve this.”