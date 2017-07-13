Video - Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils: Harsh words helping drive Tigers on to reach higher level

CASTLEFORD Tigers’ Jesse Sene-Lefao admits he will never forget Daryl Powell’s rollicking – but hopes to never have to witness it again.

The furious head coach delivered some stern words when the Super League leaders trailed hosts Wakefield Trinity 16-0 at the break last week.

They duly recovered to win 25-24 and will bid to make it 11 straight league wins when they host third-placed Salford Red Devils tonight.

New Zealander second-row Sene-Lefao recalled: “That half-time speech…

“Man, I think I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.

“But it certainly did work and it’s funny how he spoke; he was quiet and then he was... let’s just say... straight-forward!

Castleford Tigers' Jesse Sene-Lefao. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Sometimes in those situations you need to say certain things and they have to come out right – you can’t say them wrong – and he hit them right on the head. It worked for us. But I don’t want to hear it again.”

He will be a key figure tonight given Castleford’s pack is missing a raft of regular forwards and Salford are the only team they have yet to beat this season after being edged out 13-12 during the reverse fixture back in March.

Wellington-born Sene-Lefao, 27, admitted: “That’s fresh in our minds. It was over at their place but they’re here now. We know they’ll come after us like every side does – but we’re excited.”

The West Yorkshire club could move 10 points clear at the top before the Super 8s even begin.

I think we’re on the right track here but to win the comp’ – or anything – we need to go to another level. I know we’ve got a few more levels we can get to. Castleford Tigers’ Jesse Sene-Lafao

However, Sene-Lefao, who was at Cronulla Sharks last year when the NRL club won the first title in their history, maintained there will be no complacency setting in at Wheldon Road as they look to break their championship duck.

“We have extras every day and we’re all still working hard,” he said.

“But the funny thing is we still have a lot to improve. Daryl’s always hammering us about some things; he loves everything perfect and we haven’t produced the perfect game yet.

“That is a big thing for us. We won 16 straight with Cronulla and each and every week we still had a lot to work on.

Castleford's head coach Daryl Powell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Coaches would pull you aside and work on your game individually and then you work for your team so it all fits in together.

“I think we’re on the right track here but to win the comp’ – or anything – we need to go to another level. I know we’ve got a few more levels we can get to.”

The former Manly Sea Eagles forward’s battle with fellow countryman Ben Murdoch-Masila, the robust 15-try second-row, will be fascinating.

“Everyone’s throwing up Man of Steel for him,” said Sene-Lefao.

“He’s certainly playing well for Salford and that’s something we need to work on this week to stop his momentum.

“I played him when he was at the (Wests) Tigers and he’s doing the same now; he’s hard to tackle and he’s come over here with a different attitude, playing longer minutes, scoring a lot of tries and proving hard to handle as always.

“He’s one of their key players but we’re a threat as well so it will be a good match-up.”