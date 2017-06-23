VIDEO - Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Daryl Powell expecting massive Headingley challenge

CASTLEFORD TIGERS coach Daryl Powell believes Leeds Rhinos will be “rubbing their hands” together at the prospect of facing the Super League leaders tonight – but that should only encourage his side further.

It seems foolish Leeds will await the fixture with such glee; they have lost all of their last six meetings against their West Yorkshire rivals and not beaten them at Headingley since 2013.

Furthermore, prolific Castleford have won their last seven Super League matches and are six points clear at the top.

However, they did lose a bruising Challenge Cup quarter-final at Hull on Sunday, played in searing heat, while Leeds rested after a one-sided 58-0 victory over part-timers Featherstone Rovers two days earlier.

Rhinos could narrow the gap to just four points but Powell says his side intend pushing on in Super League having seen their Wembley dream die.

He said: “We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity but that’s all it is; you have to be able to take them and this is a key game.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell

“We have two coming up now – Leeds and Hull next week.

“I think Leeds will be rubbing their hands together – we’ve already said that as a group – but the greatest challenges bring about the biggest achievements.

“We’re excited by it and all the challenges across the whole of the season starting with this Leeds game.”

Powell conceded his side were “rattled” in a rare poor performance at Hull.

“The players were clearly disappointed but we’ve not looked to beat everybody about the head due to getting a loss,” he said, when asked about their reaction.

“We move on. We have the opportunity to have a hugely successful season and need to crack on with it, not get too down with ourselves. When you map it out and look at where the breaks are going to be for the Challenge Cup it gives us a great chance to kick on from here.

“There’s no doubt Leeds will be highly motivated. We’ve beaten them twice this year. In the second game, they came after us heavily at Magic Weekend but we dealt with it eventually and we ended up being too good for them. But it will be a really tough game.”

Castleford scrum-half Luke Gale is set to make his 200th Super League appearance.