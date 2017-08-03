VIDEO: Saints could push Tigers all the way in title chase

IT WOULD always take something special to end Castleford Tigers’ proud unbeaten run at Wheldon Road and superb St Helens delivered just that last night.

They ended the Super League leaders’ 13-month and 15-match winning sequence at home with an authoritative and thoroughly accomplished display which underlines why they may yet emerge as one of the West Yorkshire club’s biggest threats for the title.

Ben Roberts

It was Castleford’s first defeat here since Warrington Wolves beat them on July 17 last year while it also ended their 12-match winning league run dating back to April when Hull FC prospered at the KCOM Stadium.

Tigers, for all they clawed back to 20-12 late on and were just two points behind early in the second half, were well-beaten in fairness as Saints’ fine pack set a terrific platform for the likes of two-try James Roby, Theo Fages and Jonny Lomax to cause problems.

It was their excellent defensive efforts, though, that proved most impressive, keeping prolific Castleford pointless in the first period – only the second side to do that this term after Wakefield last month – and then producing some remarkable cover tackles after the break to protect their hard-earned lead.

All in all, it was a fine start to the Super 8s competition even if Castleford, who still maintain a ten-point lead at the top, were unable to find their usual crispness in attack. With a downpour before kick-off and rain lashing down at various points during the game, conditions were never going to be easy to manage.

Mike McMeeken

However, both sides did well considering. Indeed, Castleford tried the majority of their usual attacking ploys but each time they were simply met by a wall of red and white.

No side has defended as well against Powell’s side this term as Saints did here, leaving the hosts increasingly frustrated and bereft of ideas.

They did get over the line once in the first period but saw Jy Hitchcox’s effort ruled out due to an offside runner chasing an improvised kick by Greg Minikin.

It was improvised as Castleford had nowhere else to go, the winger shut down and forced infield on the last tackle.

Tigers captain Michael Shenton, left, leads his defeated troops off at the end.

Alex Foster, who was a threat in attack, looked certain to get over later but Saints scrambled brilliantly to see the second-row denied just short.

A penalty was given for interference on the line but, this time, it was second-row Mike McMeeken who ended up kicking in hope, a sign of that increasing desperation.

Saints took the lead when Fages put Zeb Taia through in the 17th minute, Mark Percival converting and adding a penalty soon after.

They had a Kyle Amor effort disallowed, too, a warning sign of the trouble they would cause later.

Granted, Castleford – beaten by Saints at Easter, too – did get their act together at the start of the second period.

After Paul McShane’s clever grubber forced a drop-out, and Saints twice infringed trying to slow their opponents down, they eventually crossed via Adam Milner’s hurried scoot in the 48th minute.

Luke Gale improved to narrow the deficit but their good work was quickly undone as Luke Thompson broke clear for Saints just six minutes later.

The supporting Fages – excellent all evening – was hauled down by Minikin but, at the next play, Lomax sent Roby over between the posts for Percival to convert.

Hitchcox was denied by superb cover defence and when Castleford did rarely escape down the middle, Saints were always on hand.

Gale sent Oli Holmes – making his first appearance since April –surging through but Shenton was pulled down short.

Admittedly, Roby should have been yellow carded for a second attempt on Shenton.

Still, Percival denied McMeeken with arguably the tackle of the night and Saints held firm yet again at 14-6.

It was a crucial point as, soon after, in the 66th minute, Lomax latched onto Matty Smith’s pinpoint grubber to extend Saints’ lead and they never looked likely to lose from there even when Joel Monaghan did produce a quality one-handed finish.

Instead, Larne Patrick erred and Roby twisted over for his second to dash any hopes of a late Tigers rally.

Meanwhile, Widnes Vikings last night issued a statement saying former Castleford stand-off and 2011 Man of Steel Rangi Chase tested positive for cocaine after their recent game against Wakefield Trinity and he now suspended from all training and games.

It could spell the end of the troubled ex-England star’s career given the 31-year-old - who left his second spell at Tigers under a cloud - is likely to face a two-year ban or more after failing the UK Anti-Doping test.

Chase, who has suffered with depression, initially joined Widnes on loan from Castleford in May following an alleged off-field incident but signed a two-year permanent deal last month just a week before that Trinity game.

Castleford Tigers: Hardaker; Monaghan, Minikin, Shenton, Hitchcox; Roberts, Gale; Millington, McShane, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Foster, Massey. Substitutes: Patrick, Cook, Milner, Holmes.

St Helens: Lomax; Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Grace; Fages, Richardson; McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, Wilkin. Substitutes: Smith, Walmsley, Amor, Knowles.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).