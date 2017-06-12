‘We are almost too good’ says delighted Powell

DARYL POWELL admits his Castleford Tigers side are “almost too good for ourselves” after they maintained their 100 per cent home record with a 36-16 win over Warrington Wolves.

Winger Greg Eden equalled a club record with five tries as the Super League leaders played some sublime rugby league to race into a 36-4 lead inside just 52 minutes.

They struggled to maintain that momentum as the game became scrappy but they are now six points clear of second-placed Salford Red Devils and well on course to secure a first-ever League Leaders’ Shield.

Powell said: “It wasn’t perfect. There was some flashes of absolute brilliance but the second half was actually pretty disappointing.

“But we’re six points clear and at this stage of the season we’re in a good position.

“It’s about us now going on with it and staying focused.

“We’re almost too good for ourselves; we get winning leads and then have a little clock off. Maybe that’s a bit of human nature.”

England hopeful Eden secured his sixth hat-trick of the season and now has 33 tries in 19 games this term since joining from Brisbane Broncos.

“Some of the stuff on the left edge was special,” said Powell.

“Zak Hardaker coming into the line creating overload situations was great, Luke Gale and Michael Shenton came up with some outstanding passes, and then Greg’s just a great finisher.

“I think the people on the inside of him do an outstanding job and that’s been consistent last year and now.”

Prop Andy Lynch, meanwhile, made his 500th career appearance. Powell added: “It’s a phenomenal achievement – 500 games, in the middle of the field and in the toughest role. He’s been absolutely superb in the two stints he’s had with this club.”

“When I brought him back for the second one it was to help set standards certainly in terms of physical conditioning and leading from the front.

“He’s done that and has been an outstanding player throughout his career.”