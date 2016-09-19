Dewsbury clinch Bradford tie as Kain leads Rams to semi-finals

Dewsbury Rams booked their place in the Kingstone Press Championship Shield semi-final with victory over Oldham.

The win secured Dewsbury a fourth-placed finish in the final Shield standings and coach Glenn Morrison will now plot victory over his former club Bradford Bulls in next week’s semi.

It was a thoroughly professional display from the Rams as they swept aside an Oldham outfit who had secured their Championship survival the previous week.

Impressive half-back Andy Kain created an opening when he dummied through then Oldham defence and raced for the line.

Richard Lepori made a try-saving tackle but then prevented Kain from playing the ball and was sin-binned.

Dewsbury made the numerical advantage pay off immediately as they moved quickly left and Etu Uaisele crossed wide out, with Tom Hemingway converting.

The Rams struck again soon after when another neat move left centre Jason Crookes to barge through a tackler and crash over.

Dewsbury’s third try of the first half came when Oldham lost possession taking play away from their own line and Kain kicked through on the free play.

He won the race to collect and dive over, with Shane Grady converting from wide on the right as the Rams led 16-0.

Oldham hit back with a 51st minute try as substitute Kenni Hughes skipped through a gap and between the posts, with Lewis Palfrey converting.

Palfrey launched a 40-20 on Oldham’s next attack but the Roughyeds lost possession on the first tackle and Dewsbury quickly turned defence into attack.

They swept the length of the field in one set and after Kain attempted to jink his way through, Lucas Walshaw barged his way to the line, with Grady converting.

Grady landed a penalty and after Jamal Chisholm became a second Oldham player to be sin-binned, following a brawl, the centre tagged on another two points as put Rams 26-6 ahead.

Dewsbury grabbed a fifth try in the 65th minute, the Rams creating an opening for Grady to score wide on the right.

Oldham responded with a consolation try nine minutes from full-time as Kieron Gill leapt to gather a crossfield kick to score and Lepori converted but it couldn’t prevent the Rams marching into next week’s Shield semi-finals.

Dewsbury Rams: Guzdek; Morton, Crookes, Grady, Uaisele; Speakman, Kain; Groat, Hemingway, T Adamson, Spicer, Walshaw, L Adamson. Substitutes: Conroy, Brown, Stringer, Tonks.

Oldham: Turner; Clay, Middlehurst, Gill, Chisholm; Palfrey, Hewitt; Joy, Owen, Dickinson, Spencer, Thompson, Ward. Substitutes: Hughes, Burke, Blagbrough, Lepori.

Referee: J Smith.